Darrell Beck
Darrell Grant Beck, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, of congestive heart failure.
Darrell was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on Aug. 31, 1940, to Darwin Stephen Beck and Ruth Sharp Beck. He attended Idaho Falls High School and Ricks College.
On June 7, 1962, he married Marilyn Kay Johnson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived in Utah for a short period of time but were lifelong residents of Idaho Falls. During their marriage, they welcomed four children into their home: Bradley Darrell, Sheri Lyn, Kevin Darwin and Kimberly Ruth.
Darrell was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities.
In high school, he played football as offensive and defensive tackle and wrestled with the Tigers wrestling team. He received an athletic scholarship to Ricks College where he played football and wrestled.
Along with a career as a welder for Logan Farm Equipment, he also owned and operated Beck’s Rooter Service. After retirement, he continued to work on the maintenance staff at Bonneville School District 93.
Darrell’s greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel with his wife and family. Their trips took them to all over the USA and to Europe, Hawaii, Central America, Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Darrell is survived by his children: Brad (Anne) Beck of Salt Lake City, Utah, Sheri (Mike) Brinkerhoff, Kevin (Miesha) Beck and Kimberly (Brian) Martin, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and 13 grandchildren. Also, surviving are his brother Floyd (Judy) Beck of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and brother-in-law, Don (Gloria) Bennett of Pocatello, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Beck; his parents, Darwin and Ruth Beck; his brothers Brent Beck and Stephen Beck; his sister, Dorothy Beck Bennett; his sister-in-law, Annette Beck Torres; and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Sage Lakes Ward LDS Church, 3370 North 500 West. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment will be in Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.