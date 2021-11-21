Floyd Darwin Beck, 75, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away November 17, 2021 at his home. Floyd was born January 12, 1946 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Darwin Stephen Beck and Ruth Sharp Beck. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School then continued his education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. In high school and college, Floyd played football and participated in wrestling. Later, he enjoyed watching sports, especially when his sons and grandsons played. He attended 7 Super Bowls. His idea of heaven was being outdoors and making memories with friends and family. There was always a season for hunting something, fishing on the river, or being on his tractor farming. Floyd was employed in the Engineering Department of Bonneville County for 37 and 1/2 years; and was named Employee of the Year in 2001. Floyd married Judie Hollist on June 10, 1970 in Jackson, Wyoming. They resided in Idaho Falls. Over the years, they tried their hand at raising almost every kind of farm animal. They worked hard together to make their home and farm a welcoming place for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Judie Kay Beck; his children, Derek Dean (Christi) Beck of Twin Falls, Charles Nathan Beck of Idaho Falls, Floyd Aaron (Barbara) Beck of Rigby and Hilary Ruth (Kyle) Doman of Salt Lake City, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Brent Claude Beck, Stephen Allen Beck, Darrell Grant Beck; a sister, Dorothy Ruth Bennett; and a grandson, Kyler Nathan Beck. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Floyd 1/12/1946 - 11/17/2021Darwin Beck