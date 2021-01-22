Robert Edward Beck Sr. passed away January 19th at his home in Ammon, Idaho. Bob was born January 2 1938 to Alma Edward Beck Jr. and Stella Celestia Baker in Rexburg, Idaho. He spent the early year of his life in Rexburg Idaho and on the dry farm near Green Canyon. He loved his time on the farm with his dad and brothers exploring the hills on his horse. In November of 1953 the family, 3 brothers, Tom, Charles, Lynn and 2 sisters, Mary and Ilene moved to a farm in Jameston, Idaho. It was here that he met the love of his life Karen Lettie Harker. Bob had a great time in high school spending as much time in the chemistry lab with his friends blowing things up. He also enjoyed wood shop class and built many things with his hands. Bob was the perfect gentleman when he came calling at the Harker home. Several of Karen's sisters were almost as happy to see Bob as Karen. Bob graduated from Shelley High School in 1956 and spent 1 year at ISU in Pocatello. Needless to say Bob couldn't stay away from Karen any longer and finally talked her into marrying him. Bob and Karen were married June 27th 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Bob farmed for 1 year and then started working in the construction business where he spent the remainder of his career. He worked for Boise Cascade, Larry Matson Architecture, Ormond Construction and finally started his own business, REBECK Construction working alongside his sons. Bob served as commissioner for the Shelley-Firth fire district for more than 20 years. Bob spent numerous hours and years rebuilding the family home in Shelley which was originally built by Karen's Grandfather Harker in 1919. Bob and Karen had 4 sons and 3 daughters. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends doing all kinds of outdoor activities. Bob had a love for guns and enjoyed shooting and collecting them. Bob was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served in several different capacities, on the High Council, as Bishop and he was a great Home Teacher and took his responsibilities seriously. Bob and Karen served a 2 year mission in the Fresno California mission. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He was very patriotic and loved his country. He is survived by Karen his loving wife of 62.5 years, and their children Robert Jr. (Jennifer), ReNae (Cliff) Gibbons, Lynette (Ron) Jarvis, David (Pam), Lloyd and Celeste (Steve) Adams. 23 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings Tom (Marilyn) Beck, Mary (Richard) Hobson, Ilene (Randy) Kendrick, Lynn (Joyce) Beck and sister-in-law Carol Beck. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Brother Charles, son Neil, and great-grandson Gabriel Crystal. Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Nalder funeral home. The service may be viewed live on Nalder Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center or a charity of your choosing. A special thanks to Brenda and Anjula and Brio Home Health and Hospice. And Visiting Angels. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Robert 1/2/1938 - 1/19/2021Edward Beck Sr.