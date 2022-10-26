Our mother and grandmother, Frankie Jeannine Wood Beckman, age 93, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jeannine was born January 18, 1929, in New Sweden to Edna and Kenneth Wood. She attended school at New Sweden School and Idaho Falls High School. Jeannine always loved telling her grandchildren stories about riding to school in a horse-drawn wagon driven by her dad and playing the clarinet in the high school marching band. At the age of 18, Jeannine married Kent Beckman on August 9, 1947, at her family home in New Sweden. Kent and Jeannine farmed and raised cattle in New Sweden. Together, they raised six children. Jeannine would cook for the farm crew daily. She reveled in picking up her grandchildren after school and taking treats to the fields during harvest. She enjoyed traveling and exploring, often taking dirt roads to the unknown. Jeannine had a love for jewelry and knick knacks. Jeannine enjoyed her flower beds, watching the birds in her backyard, and her many cats. Jeannine was active in Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on several committees. She enjoyed playing Bridge right up until the time of her death. Jeannine is survived by her children, M. Kenn Beckman (Carla), Vicki Griggs, Wade Beckman (Vik), Kathy Perez (Terry), Tad Beckman (Alison), and Terri Empey (Alan); grandchildren, Tanya Dean (Ho), Frankie Calder, KC Perez (Tami), Shawn Calder (Aubrey), Devori Spangler (Matt), Tiana Fife (Brady), Travis Perez (Leslie), Ryan Beckman (Vonzie), Terek Beckman (Heidi), Sedar Beckman (Danna), Chance Empey (Heidi), Chase Beckman (Olivia), and Andrea Sutton (Darin); plus 21 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Kent Beckman, and her parents. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ice Cream Social on Thursday, October 27, 2022, between 1-3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Avenue, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeannine 1/18/1929 - 10/23/2022Beckman
