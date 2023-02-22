James (Jim) Logan Bee, Jr. James Logan Bee, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2023 in Kingman, AZ of heart problems. He was born April 17, 1946 in Montpelier, ID to James Logan Bee, Sr. and Alice Vae Anderson. He was the 3rd of 6 children, being the only son & first child to survive birth. Jim was raised on the family farm in Ammon, ID. Where he learned to work hard, and played hard, swimming, riding horses, sledding, and many other adventures. He attended Ammon Elementary and Ammon Jr. High, and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1964. He was an eagle scout, and loved the outdoors. He attended BYU in Provo, UT for a year before leaving on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Central Germany for 2 1/2 years. He returned to finish school at BYU graduating with a Bachelors of Science in 1970. While at BYU Jim applied to work in Nauvoo, IL to help excavate & restore old buildings there. He met Marsha Flint while there and they married January 30, 1970 in Salt Lake City, UT. They had 5 children. Tania Bee Dudley, of Henderson, NV; Mindi (Ian) Gerritsen of St George, UT; Jeremy (Amber) Bee of Lake Havasu, AZ; David (Kristen) Bee & Jamie Bee Warden both of St George, UT. Jim graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelor's Degree as a Pharmacist in 1973. He moved his family to Idaho Falls, ID to live on a small farm with animals. They moved to St. George, UT in 1979 where he would live for over 40 years. Jim and Marsha loved old pioneer houses and lived in & restored several of them in St. George. He loved to explore and found all the fun spots to visit wherever he lived or went. He had a great love for plants & cactus and always had something new growing or planted in his yard or house. He loved reptiles and exotic animals and always had something new. His talking African Grey parrots, Emu, turtles, snakes & albino python are just a few. Jim and his family lived in various places including Provo, UT; Pocatello, ID; Idaho Falls, ID; Nauvoo, IL; Rexburg, ID; Burley, ID; and finally settled in St. George, UT. He wanted to be in a warmer climate. He hated to be cold. He loved Hawaii and lived and spent time there over his life. He worked as a Pharmacist until his passing. Most will remember seeing him at Skaggs, Osco Drug, Sav-On, Payless, Rite Aid, IHC & Smiths. Jim and Marsha later divorced. Jim remarried Sue Spencer and they built a house on the hill overlooking St. George. They later divorced. Jim moved to the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman, AZ in a cabin he loved. He loved the deer, who he named & fed. He planted numerous fruit trees and flowers. He loved going out in the desert to find rocks and cactus, he loved to collect. Jim had a great love of life and an endless curiosity. He was a walking encyclopedia about everything from history to plants, animals and medicine. Jim had a dry sense of humor and had fun teasing people. Jim joined his parents Logan and Alice Bee, his sister's Isobel & Rozel Bee, and Maureen Mortenson, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his 5 children, 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and sisters, Debra Wilde of Rigby, ID and Barbra Watts of Ft. Worth, TX. There will be a private family gathering in April. James (Jim) Logan Bee
