Our hero and role model, dad passed away on October 7th after a long resilient fight with cancer. Charles Richard Beesley was born to Charles and Shirley Beesley on July 18th, 1944. All who knew Richard knew he was a man of integrity. Richard was respected for his many qualities. He was a teacher, mentor, and coach teaching his wife, kids and grandkids skills that will carry throughout their lives. He was Coach Beesley to innumerable youth in skiing. He coached the Ricks College, Grand Targhee, and Kelly Canyon ski team for thirty years where his skiers gained skills, discipline, awards, and confidence. He mentored kids in archery, scouting, swimming, and fishing. One word of advice from him was that you can never over practice. When dad gave us a compliment, we knew we had earned it. Our Dad was a fighter and protector beginning with his enlisting in the Peace Corps in college. He advocated for public lands and water as chairman of the Madison Soil District, director on the Conversation Easement Board, and part of the Yellowstone Coalition. Dad shared what he had and showed his love through teaching and acts of service. He shared his knowledge, skills, and time. Our dad was a dedicated farmer and his work ethic was modeled for all of us and our cousins throughout his life of farming. He was a collegiate skier. As an archer he was the men's Northwest archery champion at fourteen years old and a hunter and fisherman. He was a scout leader at 18. He was a life-saving instructor. He taught his three kids, Marc Richard Beesley (Maritza), Deborah Kaye Hunsaker (Rob), and Mathew Charles through his example. We remember dad was insistent that we become good skiers and swimmers and have a good breakfast before going to school, which mostly consisted of pancakes. We learned he developed his pancake skills as a scout leader using a five gallon bucket. He cared more about the wider good than his own benefit. As a loyal friend he valued his Madison High School life-long friends, his fraternity Utah State Sig-Ep brothers and USRB and ISB archery friends. Our mom Judy, his wife of 53 years remembers his love through his unwavering support of her and his example of profound discipline and routine. He loved his farm routine, home routine, and escape from the cold to his routine beach retreat in Costa Rica. Following in his father's footsteps, he founded and was president of the new Upper Snake River Bowman. He was one of the first members and twice president of Idaho State Bowhunters. He was a member of Pope and Young. He was a very successful hunter but focused more on the hunting success of Marc and Mathew. Mathew remembers coming home to spend time on the river with dad; an expert oarsman who loved his drift boat. He was wise and intellectual, being a lifelong learner and non-fiction reader. Dad was a proud democrat and served as precent committeeman. Debbie remembers him always encouraging her to make good decisions, learning about opposing viewpoints of a situation. We remember many books he passed on to us to read and then discuss. Marc remembers learning from dad that doing the right thing is sometimes the toughest choice you have to make. Dad valued education, graduating from Utah himself and promoting and providing for his kids to become college graduates. He missed a few athletic events but never a child's or grandchild's graduation of any kind, including kindergarten. He cherished and loved above all else his wife and best friend Judy. He loved his time spring fishing on the Missouri with Rob and his adventures with Maritza in the tropics. His love was shown to his grandchildren through teaching, example, and quality time: Marcello, Miranda, and Mariano Beesley; Joshua, Jordan, and Jarred Hunsaker, Brenyn, Luke, and Aria Beesley. His love for his siblings was shown through loyalty and commitment; David (Rhonda), Paul (Janet), Jon (Suze), and "little" sister Terrece (Jerry). He kept a close relationship with his Aunt Donna Ann Hall. Loved ones lost before him include his parents, his two infant brothers, and an infant grandson Kaleb Beesley. We want to thank Teton Oncology who took such care and interest in our dad. A casual graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15th at 11 am at the Rexburg Cemetery. Please wear masks. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com We hope you will join us for a tribute and celebration of Dad's life on July 19th, 2021 at the Upper Snake River Bowman Archery Range. Charles 7/18/1944 - 10/7/2020Richard Beesley
