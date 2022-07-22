Frank Evans Bell, 83 passed away, Monday July 18, 2022, in Rexburg Idaho. Frank was born on February 18, 1939. The 3rd son and 4th child of Alfred Bell and Myrtle Evans. He was born in the same house as his dad, a house built in Rexburg by his grandfather. He had a happy childhood filled with adventure and learning. He attended school in Rexburg, graduating from Madison High 1957. In 2018 he was honored by the Madison School District as Alumni of the Year. He joined the National Guard, serving a total of 14 years. He was an active member of the Jaycees for 15 years. He Served his community and accomplished much. He was also a member of the Rexburg Rotary where again his willingness to serve his community was apparent, earning the prestigious Paul Harris Award. He was a journeyman mechanic which came naturally as he loved driving and working on cars. He worked at Taylor Chevrolet ending his career there as a service Manager. He started a career in insurance in 1967 and he was known for his willingness to help others and provide his expertise. His son David worked with him, eventually taking over, resulting in Bell Black Insurance. He was a lifelong member the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in whatever capacity he was asked. He married the girl of his dreams, Barbara Weatherston February 21, 1961, in Idaho Falls. They are sweethearts forever and celebrated 61 years in February. To this union was born 6 amazing children. Douglas Frank, Brenda, David Scott, Kevin Jeffery, Marc Jason, and Brian Jay. They are also grandparents to 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He enjoyed watching all of them accomplish their ambitions. He was their biggest fan. Frank is survived by his children, Douglas (Kelly) of Bozeman, MT; Brenda Zabriskie of Apache Junction, AZ; David (Lisa) of Rexburg, ID; Kevin of McKinney, TX; and Brian (Neal) of Providence, UT. He was proceeded in death by his son, Marc, daughter-in-law, Amanda, and grandson, Dylan; Son-in-law, Mike Zabriskie; Parents, Alfred and Myrtle; Brothers and their spouses, Wallace (Lois) and Larry (Betty); Sister and her husband, Arlene (Mont Bair); In-laws, Marvin and Hazel Weatherston; Sister-in-law Marlene and her husband (John Scott); and Sister-in-law Irene Weatherston. A huge thank you is extended to the Yellowstone Dialysis staff in Rexburg for their unending service and compassion. Also, to the Carriage Cove staff for the services too numerous to mention. A viewing will be held Sunday July 24th 5-7PM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Funeral services will be Monday July 25th with a viewing from 10-10:45 AM, funeral starting at 11 AM at the Rexburg North Stake Center. Services may be viewed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/frank-bell-2022 Frank 2/18/1939 - 7/18/2022Evans Bell