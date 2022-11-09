LaRue McCrary Bell, 97, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away on November 5, 2022, at her daughter's home in Kaysville, UT. She was under the care of Inspiration Hospice. LaRue was born on February 19, 1925, in Downey, Idaho to John Chester and Cecil Elmina Gibbs McCrary. LaRue's early childhood was spent in Woodland, Idaho where her family had a dry farm. In 1929, the family moved to Osgood, Idaho where her father had a share crop agreement with the Idaho Sugar Company growing sugar beets. In 1939, the family moved for the last time to Monteview. LaRue spent much of her time in the kitchen helping prepare food for the work crews. She once said they made 5 loaves of bread every morning. When it was time for LaRue to attend high school, she moved to Idaho Falls where she lived with relatives until she graduated from Idaho Falls High School in May 1945. With the breakout of World War II, LaRue spent her time helping in the fields as two of her brothers had joined the Army. At the time they would only take two boys from a family, but that still left a lot of work to do. One day LaRue was riding her horse in from the fields when she noticed a friend was visiting. He had with him his brother-in-law, Joe. That "city boy" (as LaRue called Joe) was soon to become her eternal sweetheart. Joe and LaRue were married on V-J Day, August 15, 1945. They moved to Watsonville, California but found their way back home to Idaho in 1951, where they lived and raised their family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 25, 1955. LaRue loved to serve and held many callings in the church. Including Relief Society President and counselor, Stake Home Making Director, and Young Women's President, but her favorite calling was Stake Young Women's Camp Director. LaRue served everyone around her in many ways. She was very active in the Riverview Hospital's Women's Auxiliary. Giving 13 years of service and over 5000 hours. She loved going with her husband to the humanitarian center each week. LaRue and Joe served their first mission in the West Indies in 1988. They went on to serve missions at the family history center in Idaho Falls and the member location department in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was always busy with sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, camping, gardening, and doing genealogy. She loved to go square dancing with Joe. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She will be remembered by her family for her service and love, she has set an example that anyone who knew her will never forget. A special thank you to Alisha, Reagan, Lena, and Chris at Inspiration Hospice in Utah for their many hours of loving and tender care given to our mother. You are angels! She is survived by her sons: Lloyd (Annette) Bell of Beaverton, OR and Craig (Ann) Bell of Missoula, MT; her daughters: Peggy (Craig) Berrett of Kaysville, UT and Lauri (Cloyd) Jones of Idaho Falls, ID; 17 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eternal love, Joseph Lloyd Bell; parents: John and Cecil McCrary; brothers: LaVar, Freeman, Glade, and Merlin; and sisters: Connie, Beverly, and Monda. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, and one hour prior to services both at Coltrin Mortuary. The interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. LaRue 2/19/1925 - 11/7/2022McCrary Bell
