Teri Lynne Bell, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 19, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Teri was born November 30, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to LaVier Reeves and Mayda Anderson Reeves. She was born, raised and lived in Idaho Falls. Teri was in the first graduating class of Skyline High School, and attended Ricks College. Teri was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving those around her, including her time spent as Relief Society secretary, and as a ministering sister. Teri loved going to her newphew's softball games and going for walks. She was a lover of all animals. She served on the Mayoral Scholarship Committee as well. Teri is survived by her children, Robyn (Jaimie (Allen)) Clevenger of Coeur D Alene, ID, Greg Ellingford of Idaho Falls, ID, Brandon Bell of Idaho Falls, ID, and Shannon (Rex) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mike (Linda) Reeves of Rigby, ID, and sister-in-law, Sherrie Reeves of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Taylor, Brynlie, Emma, Annika, Ali, Summer, and Colton, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Scott. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 South Holmes, with Bishop Kay officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Teri 11/30/1950 - 12/19/2021Lynne Bell