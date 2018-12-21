Thelma Luceile Bell passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning in Rexburg, surrounded by several of her children. Thelma was born in October 27, 1937 in Libby, Montana to Luceile Spencer and LeRoy Tarbert. She was the big sister to four brothers. She grew up listening to her father play the fiddle and loved to sing. She could always be found singing or whistling tunes throughout the day. Thelma spent her life serving and giving to others. Wherever there was a need, a sad or lonely person, or a service to rendered, Thelma could be found giving aid and assistance. She was always an example through her righteous actions and deeds. Thelma spent over fifty years researching and seeking after her ancestors. Family was always important to her. She had ten children and was a blessing in all of their lives. She served in the Family History Center and helped others bind their family members together. Thelma served a mission in Australia. She loved the people there and in New Zealand and would often tell of the way things were done in such a way one would have thought she was a true Aussie. She also served in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Thelma was always ready to give of her time, talents and earthly goods to all who came her way. She is survived by her siblings Ernest (Helen) Tarbert, Libby, Montana, Donald (Vera) Tarbert, Ellensburg, Washington, Leonard (Kelly) Tarbert, Libby Montana, Kimber Tarbert, Libby, Montana, and her children Coleen Callais, Rexburg, Idaho, Lindy (Dave) Mehr, Rexburg, Idaho, Richard (Sherri) Bell, Rexburg, Idaho, Naomi Walter, Jacksonville, Florida, Cheryl Bell, Phoenix, Arizona, Sarah (Steve) Lewis, Rexburg, Idaho, Kari (Jake) Hanes, Graham, Washington, Aaron (Kim) Bell, Rexburg, Idaho, Joseph (Sasha) Bell, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 32 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Thelma is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 26th at the Park Street Chapel, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 am. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Thelma 10/27/1937 - 12/19/2018Bell