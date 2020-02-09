John Joseph Belloff, 38, of Idaho Falls, set aside his tools of life on February 3, 2020. He was born the second of three children on June 24, 1981, to Joseph and Merlyn Belloff. He graduated from Skyline High School in 2000. In 2004, he married Taia Demler, of Logan, Utah, and was later divorced. He owned and operated a general contracting company, J Belloff & Son in Idaho Falls for many years. His legacy will live on in the beautiful homes and buildings he crafted. John had an athletic aptitude and enjoyed playing basketball, golf, and football in his younger years. He was a natural at golf and continued to play the sport throughout his life, competing in long drive competitions and tournaments in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. When not golfing, you could find him fishing with his father, friends, children, or some combination of the three. He loved to get in hot water and frequented many of the intermountain natural hot springs. He was a member of the Idaho Falls Catholic community and frequently gave his time to help others in need. Lastly, he was a devoted father to three boys each of whom carry a little bit of his spirit with them. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Merlyn Belloff; brother, Bernard Belloff; and sister, Amanda Belloff, all of Idaho Falls, as well as his three sons, Jesse Belloff (14) of Lexington, SC, and Max and Miles (5) of Idaho Falls. A funeral mass will be held at 12 noon, Friday, February 14, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (9th and Lee). A rosary will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Holy Rosary School Endowment Foundation in his honor at https://www.holyrosaryschoolif.org/hrsef.html. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com John 6/24/1981 - 2/3/2020Belloff