Grant H Belnap, (94), a long time farmer and refrigeration expert of the Idaho Falls and Roberts area, died April 14, 2022 at the Idaho Falls Fairwinds Sandcreek assisted living center. He was born July 1, 1927 in Salem, Idaho to Mabel Catherine Hirschi and Joseph Francis Belnap. His place of birth was a small log cabin just Northwest of his boyhood home in Salem. He attended grade school in Salem and graduated from Sugar Salem High School where he participated in band (trombone), drama, wrestling, basketball, football and track. He played football for Ricks College in the tackle position. He married Helen Shirley of Salem on July 9, 1947 in the Idaho Falls, temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints upon his return from military service in the United States Navy. He was an active participating member of his church serving in several adult and youth leadership positions; He served a full time mission with his wife Helen in Alabama. He worked for many years at the Idaho Cold Storage becoming a recognized expert in commercial ammonia refrigeration systems; during the last 47 years of his life he farmed in the Roberts, Idaho area. During his life he was able to touch and have a positive influence on the lives of many people. He had a natural ability to talk and be friends with others; he always had a good story to tell. He will truly be missed by many. Survivors include his wife (Helen) of Idaho Falls, G. Tyrone Belnap (son) of Rigby, Bryant Belnap (son) of Ammon, and Alan Belnap (son) of Roberts; 13 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his three brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com Services will be streamed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/grant-belnap Grant 7/1/1927 - 4/15/2022Belnap