Helen Shirley Belnap, age 93, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the Idaho Falls Fairwinds Sandcreek Assisted Living Center on June 24, 2022. She was the first of eight children born to Mary Garner and Leo Shirley in Salem, Idaho on June 2, 1929. Helen loved to laugh and have a good time with her family and friends whom she loved unconditionally. She graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho and was a cheerleader there. Shortly after graduation she married Grant H Belnap in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 9, 1947. They raised their three sons in Salem and Idaho Falls and later farmed in Roberts, Idaho. She worked at the Idaho Cold Storage, alongside her husband, for many years and operated the family's ice vending business in Island Park during summers. She had a talent for working with special needs children and was employed by the Development Workshop as an aide. She also loved writing for the Jefferson Star Newspaper for several years. Throughout her entire life she enjoyed developing her creative writing and musical talents. She especially enjoyed conducting the choir in the Roberts ward. She was a good fisherman and enjoyed outings to Henry's Lake in Island Park. For many years Helen grew a large garden and raspberry patch. Helen had a strong testimony of her savior, Jesus Christ, and the power of prayer. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in various callings with adults and children and as a missionary with her husband in Alabama. Helen is survived by her sons G. Tyrone Belnap (Sandra) of Rigby, Idaho; Bryant Belnap (Glenda) of Idaho Falls, and Alan F. Belnap of Roberts, 13 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Mack Shirley, Bruce Shirley, Wade Shirley, Leo Shirley and Lynne Shirley, and her sister, LeeAnn Bryson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant H Belnap, her sister, Gwen Palmer and her parents. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 30th at the Roberts, Idaho ward building located at 663 N 2858 E Roberts, Idaho at 12:00 noon. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 am. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Helen 6/2/1929 - 6/24/2022Belnap
