Lorris Danielo "Lou" Benedick, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2020, at MorningStar Assisted Living. Lou was born December 20, 1934, in Plainsville, Kansas, to Ronald Earl Benedick and Renne Mae Gilbert Benedick. He grew up and attended schools in Kansas and Red Lodge, Montana, and graduated from Nampa High School. He also attended Washington State University with a degree in range management. He served in the United States Air Force. On March 27, 1967, he married Margie Sue Holland in Idaho Falls. Lou and Margie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lorris worked for the forest service and then as an area supervisor for Idaho Department of Lands for 36 years. Margie passed away November 7, 2018. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but more than anything, he loved and enjoyed his grandchildren. Lou is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Drs Bruce and Susan Benedick of Menlo Park, CA; granddaughter, Hilary Benedick Smith (J.D.) of New York, NY; grandson, Trent Curtis Benedick of Los Angeles, CA; and granddaughter, Rachel Julia Benedick of Menlo Park, CA; brothers, Ken (Diane) Benedick and Mike (Carol) Benedick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Sue Benedick, and his parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lou 12/20/1934 - 12/25/2020Benedick
