Margie Sue Benedick passed away peacefully November 7, 2018, at the age of 82, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Margie Sue was born in Idaho Falls on February 20, 1936, to Curtis W. and Evangeline S. Holland. She attended Brigham Young University for both her undergraduate and graduate studies in education. Margie Sue was a dedicated and passionate teacher and spent the majority of her career teaching third grade at Linden Park Elementary School in Idaho Falls. After her formal retirement she continued to work for many years teaching and testing children for special programs for the Idaho Falls School District. She cherished the time she spent with her students and treasured the long lasting bonds she formed with them. Margie Sue was preceded in death by her brother Hal C. Holland M.D. and her parents. She is survived by her husband Lorris (Lou) D. Benedick of Idaho Falls; her son and his wife, Bruce A. Benedick M.D. and Susan F. Benedick M.D. of Menlo Park, California; and three grandchildren, Hilary B. Smith and her husband Ryan H.B. Smith of New York, Trent C. Benedick of Los Angeles, and Rachel J. Benedick of Menlo Park, California. Margie Sue devoted a great deal of love and passion to teaching and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a love of all things beautiful in art and nature. Margie Sue was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Her family deeply appreciates the loving care provided in her final years by the staff of The Gardens in Rigby. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Margie 2/20/1936 - 11/7/2018Benedick