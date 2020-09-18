Debra Joann Benedict, 56, of Shelley passed away September 15, 2020 at her home under hospice care. She was born on March 7, 1964 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Raymond and Neta Owens Danner. She attended schools in Idaho Falls where she graduated from Skyline High School. On May 19, 1985 Debbie married Daniel Benedict in Idaho Falls. They had two sons, Travis and Dylan. Daniel served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. She went with Daniel to many different places he was stationed including Hawaii twice, Georgia, Connecticut, and Washington. Debbie loved scrap booking, crafting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and her weekly pinochle group. But her favorite thing was being a grandma. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Benedict of Shelley, two sons, Travis (Stormy) Benedict of Shelley and Dylan (Tiffany Carpenter) Benedict of Idaho Falls, father, Raymond Danner of Idaho Falls, siblings, Royce (Janet) Danner of Dillon, MT, Kent (Diane) Danner of Idaho Falls, Leann McInelly of Idaho Falls, and JR Caldwell of Valley View, TX and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Neta, and a brother, Terry Danner. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. and Monday morning from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. both at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Debra 3/7/1964 - 9/15/2020Joann Benedict
FREE ACCESS SEPTEMBER!
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Post Register, Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, and Bingham County Chronicle e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the newspaper. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
Get access