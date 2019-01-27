Delores Jean (Grover) Bennett passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday January 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. She was 71 years old. Delores was born on November 6, 1947 in Rigby, ID, and was the oldest daughter of Melvin Grant Grover and Alice May King Grover and she had 14 siblings. Delores married Steven William Bennett on January 1, 1963 and on August 14, 1964 the marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She had a long career in banking but her true loves were her family, friends and faith. Delores was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she held many callings over the years including Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women's and too many more to list. She spent most of her days thinking of others and wondering how she could get everyone together for another reunion, bar-b-que or camping trip. Delores enjoyed traveling and always wanted to have everyone go with her. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Steven Bennett; her four children, Brian (Lisa), Karry (Julie), Jeffrey (Deborah) and Stephanie (Lee); fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to her viewing which will be at Wood Funeral Home, 963 S. Ammon Rd in Ammon, ID, on Friday, February 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 9-9:45 a.m. prior to her funeral which will be in the Menan Red Brick LDS Church on Saturday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Menan, ID. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Delores 11/6/1947 - 1/22/2019Jean Bennett