Darrell Wilson Benshoof, 94, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away February 17, 2021, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. He was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Darrell was born July 2, 1926, in Lingle, Wyoming, to Harry Chester Benshoof and Carrie Gertrude Wilson Benshoof. He grew up and attended schools in Prairie Center, Wyoming, until 8th grade. He then boarded with his cousin, Merle Hahn, to finished high school in Torrington, Wyoming. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in the Philippines and Japan during WWII. On May 22, 1956, he married Norma Jean Stephens in Rifle, Colorado. He met Jean in Jay Em, Wyoming, where she was teaching school. After marriage, they moved to Prairie Center where they had a cattle ranch. They later moved to Torrington, Wyoming. Darrell and Jean lived in various places such as Eureka, Montana, where Darrell had a TV repair shop; Moscow, Idaho, where Jean worked for the forest service, and Darrell worked at the University of Washington at Pullman, Washington, in the ground maintenance department. Darrell and Jean later retired to Thayne, Wyoming, to be near their daughter, Shari Grissom, and her two children, Caitlin and Zach Grissom. They were married for 64 years. Darrell was a long-time member of the Emmanuel Bible Church in Thayne, Wyoming. He was an usher for many years and was involved in the many church activities, events, and projects. He was a skilled woodcrafter and enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, and fishing. Darrell is survived by his sons, Jim (Leona) Benshoof of Beatty, NV, Stephen (Tammy) Benshoof of Huntersville NC, and Perry (Jackie) Benshoof of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; a daughter, Shari Benshoof Grissom; and son-in-law, Dan Grissom. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Etna Cemetery in Star Valley, Wyoming with Pastor Tim Moyer of the Emmanuel Bible Church in Thayne, Wyoming officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Emmanuel Bible Church in Thayne, Wyoming, or the Thayne Senior Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrell 7/2/1926 - 2/17/2021Benshoof
