Norma Jean Stephens Benshoof, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 3, 2021, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Jean was born June 15, 1934, in Rifle, Colorado, to Chester Anthony "Tony" Stephens and Amy Edna Green Stephens. She grew up and attended schools in Rifle and graduated from Rifle Union High School where she was awarded the Reese Cup for her academic excellence. She also attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. After graduation, she taught school in Jay Em, Wyoming where she met her husband, Darrell. On May 22, 1956, she married Darrell Wilson Benshoof in Rifle, Colorado. After their marriage, they moved to a ranch in Prairie Center before moving to Torrington, WY. They also lived in Eureka, Montana where she worked as a purchasing agent for the U.S. Forest Service. Later, she transferred with the forest service to Moscow, Idaho. She retired to Star Valley, Wyoming, to be near her daughter before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 2019. She was a member of the Emmanuel Bible Church in Thayne, Wyoming, where she enjoyed fellowship with the other members. She and her husband taught Sunday School when they lived in Moscow. Other activities enjoyed were gardening, sewing, hiking, cross country skiing, and fishing. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Darrell Wilson Benshoof of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Jim (Leona) Benshoof of Beatty, NV, Stephen (Tammy) Benshoof of Huntsville, NC, and Perry (Jackie) Benshoof of Knoxville, TN; brother, Joe (Marilyn) Stephens of Elbert, CO; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Shari Benshoof Grissom, a brother, Marlin Ray Stephens, and her son-in-law, Dan Grissom. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Rd, officiated by Pastor Tim Moyer, of the Emmanuel Bible Church. Services may be viewed via live broadcast at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Etna Cemetery in Star Valley, WY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Bible Church in Thayne, WY. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jean 6/15/1934 - 2/3/2021Benshoof
+1
News Trending Today
-
Idaho COVID-19 vaccine panel rejects most bids to make more people top priority
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge in conference lead after OT win over Madison
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem soars past South in offensive showcase
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNUP: Hillcrest boys use strong fourth quarter to beat Idaho Falls
-
Second dose of COVID vaccine provided to local teachers
-
Autopsy completed in investigation of Tammy Daybell's death
-
IHSAA says 40% capacity can't be maintained at state tournaments; wrestlers can bring two fans each
-
Two more county mask mandates repealed in eastern Idaho amid declining virus cases
-
Fremont County Prosecutor's Office takes over Tammy Daybell case
-
Mickelsen, Kent