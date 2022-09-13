Our sweet wife and mother, Heidi Benson of Moreland, Idaho, 67, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. Heidi was born in Harvey, Illinois on March 6, 1955 to Ramona Foulger Simpkins and Robert Wood Simpkins. She was the youngest of four children. When Heidi was eight years old she and her family moved from Chicago Heights, Illinois to Holladay, Utah where she attended the local schools and graduated from Olympus High School in 1973. After high school she attended BYU in Provo. It was there she was set up on a blind date with Bill Benson and only after a few dates they were engaged then married on July 14, 1978 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together, they made their home in Moreland where she was able to stay at home and raise their children while Bill farmed and worked at the INL. Through the years she and Bill spent hours and hours perfecting their yard and garden. They started everything from seed in the winter and would plant their vegetables and flowers in the summer. It was hard work but they enjoyed doing this together. When her children were grown she worked at the Moreland Post Office for many years where she enjoyed visiting with the members of the community and getting to know them. Heidi was a great conversationalist and could talk to anyone for hours and become their best friend! She genuinely cared for everyone she met. Heidi was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings. She served with her whole heart and always went the extra mile. She served in the Young Women's and Relief Society, but her favorite calling was serving in the Primary. She loved every child she taught. Another great happiness in her life was being able to work in the Pocatello, Idaho Temple with Bill each week. She met several great friends during this time and so wished she could have returned in this life. Heidi was very close to the Holy Ghost and cultivated an atmosphere in her home that all who entered could feel the spirit. It was a place that relationships were strengthened and memories were made. She had an eye for decorating and loved to transform her home, especially for Halloween and Christmas. There is nothing that brought Heidi more joy than her family. She was excited to plan adventures for her grandchildren and always looked forward to the next family vacation. She never missed an opportunity to visit a museum, to teach, and to point out learning experiences. She would support each of her grandkids with any activity they were involved with, whether it be a school play, an orchestra concert or their sporting events, she was there! She will be missed every minute of every day! Those who will miss her the most are herloving husband, Bill Benson and daughters Hillary (Brandon) Gillins and Hannah (Beau) Fuquay and five grandchildren, Karlie, Cole, Levi, Trey and Shaylee Gillins. Her sister Meredith (Calvin) Murri and brother Mark Simpkins, along with her brother and sister in-laws Dan and Lorry Benson, Kirk and Gael Benson, Reed and Jean Benson, Kristine Dahlberg, and Jim and Laura Benson and many nieces and nephews. There was a joyful reunion with her parents, Bob and Ramona Simpkins, mother and father in-law, Boyce and Donna Benson, a brother, Bob Simpkins Jr., and especially with her son, Trenton William Benson. A viewing will held from 6-8pm Thursday September 15, 2022 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral services will be held on Friday September 16, 2022 at 11am at the Moreland Church, 175 North 740 West Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Heidi 3/6/1955 - 9/8/2022Benson