Benson Ilene Ruth Benson lene Ruth Morris Benson was born May 19, 1929 in American Falls, Idaho, shortly before the historic stock market crash and followed by the Great Depression. Ilene was the youngest of the David John and Ruth Taysom Morris family. Her brothers, Leland, Lloyd, Clifford, Raymond, Thornley, Fredrick, David, and twin sisters Geneva and Genevieve are rejoicing to have their baby sister back home, in heaven. Ilene was 8 years old when her Father died and two years later, she contracted Scarlett Fever and was hospitalized with pneumonia. She missed most of her 5th grade year but advanced, nonetheless. She was in 7th grade, on December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. World War II meant rationing of gas, sugar, shoes, and gathering items to be refined to build guns and ships. She attended Rockland School and enjoyed the dances and going to movies in American Falls on Sunday nights if she had 10 cents for the ticket. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ilene began working in neighboring households and farms when she was 14 and was happy to earn a $1.00 a day. She vividly remembers July 20, 1946 as she and her friend, Nora Dell Cox, were strolling the streets of Rockland when a Packard car driven by Vince Benson pulled up. She had corresponded with him while he served in the U.S. Navy. Vince and Ilene married January 18, 1947 and she graduated from Rockland High School later that year. Vince and Ilene bought the old Roy School house and moved it to the Ranch (in Roy); little by little they made it livable while dry farming. Their first child, Douglas, was stillborn in 1947 but soon they were blessed with their daughter, Carolyn, then son Blaine, and lastly daughter Sheila. Due to the harsh winters, they decided to move to Rockland. Ilene loved Rockland where she was near family; served as the President of the PTA; and enjoyed hosting bridge parties. Vince began farming west of Blackfoot which proved challenging to juggle all the work that needed to be done between the ranch, Rockland, and Blackfoot, so they moved to the desert in 1965. Ilene spent every day caring for the farm by Vince's side; whether it be feeding the crew, working in the cellar and combine, or managing the financial affairs Ilene was a Pink Lady at Bingham Memorial Hospital, logging in hundreds of hours of volunteer service. In the late 70's, they ventured South and began enjoying 20 of their winters in Mesa, Arizona, where great friendships were forged. Vince and Ilene discovered North Fork in the 90's and started sharing seasons between North Fork and St. George. Ilene was highly active in the North Fork church and community. Over the years, Ilene spent countless hours knitting, crocheting, sewing, creating rare zipper art, and precious tokens for others. Shingles took her hearing, wet macular impaired her sight, and osteoarthritis required three hips and knee replacements. She lost her daughter Carolyn in 1987 and her beloved husband in 2008 but nothing weakened her spirit and love of Jesus Christ and her family. She had an impeccable memory, even at near 92 years old, which allowed her to reminisce her many years of joy during the last 17 months she was at home, under the care of Aspen Hospice, with family by her side and others visiting often. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Rockland Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
