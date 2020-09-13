Rondo Lamar Benson, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home in Blackfoot. He was born to Lamar Hyrum Benson and Winona Larsen on June 27, 1938. He was a long time resident of Idaho Falls and Blackfoot, Idaho. On July 3, 1954, he married Ana M. Torres. He was a loving husband until the passing of his wife and never remarried. He was a farmer and served bravely in the Korean War. At the time of his passing, he owned a rental home business. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his granddaughters. His favorite things to do were eating hot fresh out of the oven chocolate chip cookies with a tall glass of milk. He loved to travel, some of his favorite places were Jackson Hole, Virginia City, Yellowstone, and a drive to alpine when the trees started changing colors. He is survived by his God-daughter, Yulissa Beltran; 3 granddaughters Eliza, Anaveha, and Celestia Castillo; siblings: Linda Stoddard and Gloria Ritter. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ana M. Benson; a son Manuel L. Benson; and parents, Lamar H. Benson and Winona Larsen. Funeral services were held Saturday with his burial in the Plano Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Rondo 6/27/1938 - 9/10/2020Lamar Benson
