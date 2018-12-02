Longtime Idaho Falls resident Donna K. Bergener passed away on Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 in Greenwood Village, Colorado after battling kidney and intestinal issues for 2 months. She was 84 years of age. Donna and her husband Gus resided in Idaho Falls from 1958 - 1991. Donna taught school at Skyline High School before retiring in 1979. There will be a viewing at the Foothill LDS Church (1450 East. 1500 North) in Logan, Utah at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. The burial dedication will be held at Logan City Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Utah State University Athletic Department in honor of Gus and Donna. Donna 8/21/1934 - 11/20/2018Bergener