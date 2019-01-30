Our dad, D. Cleon Bergeson, 92, peacefully left this life early Sunday morning, January 27, 2019 at home in Rexburg. He was with his loving wife, Janet by his side. Dad was born on September 7, 1926 to Alvin F. Bergeson and May Jones Bergeson at the family home in Groveland. He was the 4th of six children. He attended elementary school in Groveland, and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1944. He learned the value of hard work on the family farm in Groveland. He served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in Memphis Tennessee, New Orleans Louisiana, Miami Florida, and Norfolk Virginia. When the war ended, he was given an honorable discharge and he returned home to Idaho to farm. He married Janet Olsen on April 9, 1948 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, which he recalled as being the most eventful and wonderful day of his life. They raised nine children, six girls and three boys. Their marriage has been one of great happiness, love and consideration to one another. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last April. He was a wonderful, caring and committed husband, father and grandfather. He was a caring neighbor and friend to many. His life has been one of loving service to those around him. He was a successful dairy farmer, and also farmed may acres of hay, wheat, sugar beets and potatoes. He owned and drove school buses for many years. He taught his children to work hard on the farm, and to serve others through his example. He had a wonderful sense of humor in all of life's situations. His cheerful laugh will be remembered by all who knew him. He had a firm testimony of Jesus Christ, and a lifetime of service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many ward and stake callings throughout his life, including two bishoprics, Bishop, Stake High Councilman, and a councilor in the Stake Presidency. He served a mission with his wife at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center. He and his wife were also officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple. He loved the gospel and serving in the Church. He is survived by his wife, Janet Bergeson of Rexburg; children Linda (Luther) Jones of Boise ID, Nancy (Jeff) Craven of Rigby ID, Kim (Angela) Bergeson of St. George UT, Gary (Carol) Bergeson of Orem UT, Marilyn (Tyrell) Teeples of Rexburg ID, Jan (Doug) Garrity of Gilbert AZ, Diane (Jim) Jaspersen of Groveland ID, Juli (Mark) Dinsdale of San Tan Valley AZ, Brian (Jennifer) Bergeson of Boise ID; 33 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and two grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackfoot South Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road in Blackfoot with President Cannon officiating. Friends may call Friday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Groveland Cemetery. A special thanks to the loving and kind caregivers at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, and the Aspen Home Health and Hospice in Blackfoot and Rexburg. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. D. 9/7/1926 - 1/27/2019Cleon Bergeson