Bergevin Leora Bergevin Leora Mary Wallace Bergevin, 91, formerly of Moreland, Idaho, passed away at Red Cliffs Health and Rehab, St George, Utah, on January 28, 2021. Leora was the fourth of nine children born to Malvern "Vern" and Maude (Walker) Wallace. Leora and her twin sister Leola were born on Christmas morning, December 25, 1929, in Anaconda, Montana. Leora and her siblings grew up in the Wapello, Idaho, area. They also spent many of their summers at the family homestead in the Graves Creek area of the Blackfoot River, in the mountains west of Blackfoot, Idaho. Leora fondly remembered the summers when she and her sisters were in charge of the homestead while their parents worked on the farm in the Wapello area. As World War II ended Leora went on a double date arranged by her twin sister and met a returning sailor, Don Bergevin of Moreland, Idaho. They were married in her parents' home on December 8, 1946. Leora remembered that there was no honeymoon, since Don needed to go back to work in his father's machine shop immediately after they were married. Don and Leora had three sons and a daughter. The family was sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on April 9, 1970. Leora was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in a number of Church callings. In addition to raising her children, taking care of the home and managing a large garden each year, Leora also served as the bookkeeper and office manager for Don's Machine Shop, the business they ran in Moreland for over 50 years. In addition to the many camping, fishing, and boating trips, Mom was also an avid painter and quilter. She estimated that she painted over 100 paintings in her lifetime and her paintings are still displayed in multiple homes throughout the western states. She also made over 50 quilts. She made a quilt for each of her children, one for each of her grandchildren when they married, and one for each of her great-grandchildren when they were born. When Leora was finally unable to finish her last quilt, her neighbors in St. George finished it for her. She was very proud of her pioneer heritage. She joined the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in 1984 and taught DUP classes for eight years. Like her husband, she was also a private pilot and was named Idaho Flying Farmers Queen for 1971. In early 2014 Don and Leora moved to southern Utah where Don was able to take advantage of the care facilities at Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah. Leora bought a lovely home in St. George, Utah, so she could be near her husband. Leora was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents Vern and Maude Wallace and her sisters Jessie, Doris, and Verna. She is survived by four sisters, Lenore, Leola, Peggy and Nettie, a brother, Malvern, and four children: Dean (Sherma), St. George, Utah; Dale (Karla), Santa Clara, Utah; Terry (Natalie), Moreland, Idaho; and Linda (Locke) Hahne, Enoch, Utah; as well as 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Red Cliffs Health and Rehab, St George, Utah, for helping Mom during the last difficult year of her life, and Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice for providing loving hospice care during Leora's last few weeks. We also thank the staff at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, for providing all the arrangements for her funeral and interment. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 4, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. A viewing will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.