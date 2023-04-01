Connie Christine (Prouse) Bergh-Muller passed March 26, 2023 in Alamogordo, New Mexico surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1936 in Shelley, Idaho to Thomas and Ella Bergh. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1955. She joined the US Air Force in 1957 and was stationed on Hickam AFB, Hawaii. After leaving the military, she became the spouse of a military member, moving from military base to military base - Tennessee, England (twice), Montana (twice), and Michigan. She retired from the Veterans Administration in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and moved to Ft Kent, Maine and then Stockholm, Maine. In 2021, she moved to New Mexico to be closer to family. She leaves behind her three children, Winn Kapping of Tularosa, NM, Sigrund Shoemaker (Mike Bell) of Camas, WA, and Shelley Bailey (John Bailey) of Alamogordo, NM, as well as her grandson, Stephen Bloss (Caleb Gray) of Bend, OR and sister, Judy Bergh Dotson (John Dotson) of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in passing by her father, Thomas Bergh and her mother, Ella Bergh, as well as numerous other family members. Connie's family has entrusted their loved one to the care of PCS/Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the cremation services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org. Connie 3/5/1936 - 3/26/2023Christine Bergh-Muller
