Tanya Lyn Cotterell Berlingieri, 66, of Alpine, Wyoming, and Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Tanya was born in Idaho Falls on July 17, 1954, to Joy Arlene Phippen and Melvin Adrian Cotterell. She was raised in Sylmar, California. The eldest of four children, Tanya was a leader and compassionate loving "big" sister always looking after her younger siblings. She loved popular music of the day including Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Attending schools in Sylmar, Tanya graduated with the class of 1972 from Sylmar High. Tanya's work experience revolved mostly around "caregiving" work: tending children or looking after the elderly and infirm. Her nature is to love unconditionally which made her chosen line of work a natural fit. She especially loved caring for her cousin Traci's children, Brixen, Blakely, and Brogan. Her relationship with Christ and her family were the most important thing in Tanya's life. She is survived by her children, Ron (Billie) Hooker, Jeffrey (Jennifer Woodie) Edwards, and Sarah (Blain) Kindred. Tanya loved her grandchildren, TJ, Chandler, Lael, Standley, and Kathleen, who, along with her own children, were always the subject of her fervent and faith-filled prayers. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dirk A and Lilly Ann Cotterell; sister and brother-in-law, Tamra and Gary Vaupel; and sister-in-law, Tammy Cotterell. Tanya loved her nieces and nephews, Clark, Taylor, Dallin, Spencer, Grant, Garret, Adam, Rachel, Jillian, Zachary, Rachel, and Jeffrey, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Darren Troy Cotterell; loving grandparents, Ana Luella Parsons and Hazen Samuel Cotterell, Althera B (Altha) Kinghorn, and Merlin Lester Phippen. A life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tanya descends from faithful converts primarily from England, Scotland, and the north and southeast part of the United States. Her Cotterell ancestors arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, September 2, 1852, in the Henry Bryant Manning Jolley Company. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. The family kindly requests that those attending the service to please wear a mask. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tanya 7/17/1954 - 2/28/2021Lyn Berlingieri
+1