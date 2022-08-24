Natalie Jill Ker Bernabee, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2022, at her home. Natalie was born May 19, 1977, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1995. She went on to attend the University of Idaho, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1999. She worked as a social worker, care taker, and bar tender. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many hobbies, including reading, scrapbooking, and makeup. She was an LA Chargers fan and loved her schnauzers (Rosie & Gus), and her two cats. She was truly a friend to all. Natalie is survived by her loving son, Carson Ray Bernabee of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Keith Douglas Ker of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Angie (Brad) Kellogg of Idaho Falls, ID, and Lisa Ann (Steven Killpack) Ker of Idaho Falls, ID; nephew, Braxton Kellogg of Seattle, WA, niece, Taylor (James) Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID, nephew, Cole Kinghorn of Washington, DC, and Great Niece, Bennett Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Elizabeth Ker, grandfather, Ray Metcalf, grandfather, Keith M. Ker, grandmother, Marjorie Metcalf, and uncles, John Metcalf and Steven Ker. Private family services will be held. Natalie 5/19/1977 - 8/18/2022Jill Ker Bernabee