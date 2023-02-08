A great man, gentle giant, best son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend left this earth quietly in his sleep on February 5, 2023. Eric Ryan Berrett was born January 22, 1986, the first child to Teresa Gould and Ryan Berrett. He was blessed with a sister, Amy, in 1988. Oh, how he enjoyed tormenting her! Eric was an excellent student. He attended schools in Roberts and Idaho Falls. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. While in high school, Eric started working for Ormond Builders. He attended ISU, studying Construction Management and continued his life-long career with Ormond Builders. He advanced to Superintendent and took such pride in his profession. Eric met Kimberly Beckstead in 2021 and found his love! The bonus was her children, Kayden and Kenadee. He loved them so much. Eric will be missed by so many friends and family who loved him so much. Eric is survived by Kimberly and her children; parents; sister, Amy (Jordan) Klug; nephew, Hunter; grandparents, Ray and Freddie Gould, Ronnie and Betty Berrett; many friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eric 1/22/1986 - 2/5/2023Ryan Berrett
