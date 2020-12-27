Helen May Shuldberg Berrett, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 23, 2020. She was born May 24, 1926, in Roberts, Idaho, to LeRoy Hansen Shuldberg and Alice Louise Abbott Shuldberg. She spent her childhood on a farm in Terreton, Idaho. Her life embodied a unique and harmonious blend of personal independence, an abundance of friends, a diverse set of hobbies, an unwavering love for her family, and never-ending selfless acts of kindness for others. The anchor of her life was her deep spiritual foundation as a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Helen often reflected on her childhood that was full of fond memories. She appreciated the times when the family would travel to Lidy Hot Springs to swim and picnic, spend evenings at the local dance hall, view movies at the community town hall, and spend Christmas holidays with family members at her maternal grandparents' "Big House" in Roberts. While attending high school in Roberts, Idaho, Helen met Neil Berrett and they were married in Terreton on August 16, 1944. In 1947, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived on the family homestead in Roberts. They were blessed with six children that kept Helen busy as a homemaker while Neil was occupied with his second passion - farming and raising livestock. Helen and Neil's 39 years together were the happiest of her life. Sadly, in 1983, Neil passed away leaving an indelible void in her heart. Helen's belief in living life to the fullest enabled her to engage in a diverse set of necessary and extracurricular activities. She worked at Good Samaritan Convalescent Home in Idaho Falls as a nurse's aide, drove a school bus, and worked as the cook extraordinaire at Flat Rock Fishing Club in Island Park. In 1984, she spread her wings and moved to Salt Lake City where she worked as a home health nurse aide and nanny. In Salt Lake City, she enjoyed attending lectures, dances, movies, and was active in the Central Park Ward. As an accomplished pianist and organist, she found immense enjoyment from her participation in the Salt Lake Organ Club. Being close to and spending time with family living in the Salt Lake area was another source of fulfillment. In 1993, Helen moved back to Idaho Falls where she lived the remainder of her life. Until she was 94 years young, she was sharp as a tack and lived an incredibly active and independent life including doing her own driving (perhaps not the wisest of decisions). Her regular activities included games such as scrabble, active participation in church functions that included serving in and playing organ in the Idaho Falls Temple, crocheting, and hosting dinners for family and friends. The Sun Valley Jazz Festival and the Bar J Wranglers concerts were highly anticipated annual events on her social calendar. With all types of people, she had natural connections that emanated from her love for music, her faith, and her simply being a caring soul. She enhanced the lives of so many through piano lessons that in return she simply asked for a smile. After entering Gables Assisted Living on June 1, 2020, she continued to bring the joy of music to others by regularly playing piano for her Gables family. She is survived by her sister Bonnie Eglin, Yakima, Washington; six children: Wray (Buster) Berrett (Pat), Connie Davidovskiy (Gene), Shauna Hester (Oren), Eileen Wood (Ted), Elden Berrett (Diana), Rita Weinrich (Dan); twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Neil Berrett, and brother Noel Shuldberg. Private graveside services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Helen 5/25/1926 - 12/23/2020Shuldberg Berrett
+1