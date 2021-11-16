Brooks Berrett, 77, died unexpectedly on November 9, 2021 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brooks was born March 10, 1944 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Don Aaron and Anna Margaret Maher Berrett. Brooks grew up in Roberts, Idaho on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work and family values. He attended Idaho Falls High School where he played baseball for the Idaho Falls Tigers and graduated with the class of 1962. Brooks loved sports, he golfed, played softball and basketball in city leagues and church teams. He was an avid BYU and LA Dodgers fan. Brooks attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science. His education was interrupted to serve a 2 1/2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands Mission. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps for 21 months. Brooks life was filled giving service. He did things as small as collecting items for the needy to traveling to Africa with First Choice Humanitarian to build schools. Brooks was a world-wide traveler, which he loved. His work took him all over the United States, eventually settling in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Teresa Capener on March 20, 2020, whom he called "the love of my life", and was a loving and devoted husband. Brooks was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a dedicated ordinance worker at the Salt Lake City and Jordan River Temples for many years. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Illona Stevenson and Karla Sedillo, and brothers-in-law Frank Sedillo and Michael Egerer. In addition to his wife Teresa, Brooks is survived by brothers Joel (Karela) of Roosevelt, Utah, Cliff of Henderson, Nevada, Kirk (Tracy) of Wanship, Utah, and sisters Dee (Monte) Maynard of Riverton, Utah, Trudy (Lewis) Ross and Gene' Berrett of Salt Lake City, Utah, Melanie Egerer and Raquel Berrett of Potomac Falls, Virginia, Lark (Ryan) Hobley of Enoch, Utah, Lorelie (Carson) Judd of Rollins, Montana and many cherished nieces and nephews, Kreigh Sedillo, Kerrie Allen, Aaron Allen, Michael Ross, Matthew Ross, Megan Curtis, Jana Berrett Lu, Don Berrett, Linda Barbakos, Eric Berrett, Michelle Hatch, Logan Hobley, Clint Hobley, Jordan Hobley, Erin Judd, Brooke Knudtson, Breanne Wagoner, Bridger Berrett, Cierra Judd and India Judd. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Eastridge Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 5235 South Wesley Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117. Visitation is from 11:00am to 11:45 m, with services to follow at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Efforts of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at: https://donate.ChurchofJesusChrist.org Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/98592700384 Michael 3/10/1944 - 11/9/2021Brooks Berrett
