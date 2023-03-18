Kenneth Dean Berry, 86, was called home to heaven on March 14, 2023 at 7:08 a.m. in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed surrounded by his many loved ones who's lives he touched so dearly. Kenneth was born May 31, 1936, in Delta, Colorado, to his loving parents, Delmer and Eula Berry. He married his loving wife, Ina Berry (Eads) on March 18th, 1963, in Winnemucca, Nevada, and the two shared a lifelong, loving bond that was apparent to anyone that knew them. The two spent many happy years together and had three wonderful children, Kevin Berry, Melinda Thompson, and Karen Grayson. Kenneth is survived by many loving family members including his son, Kevin (Pam) Berry; his daughter Melinda (Jim) Thompson; son-in-law, Patrick Grayson; his grandchildren, Amber Wright, Brittany Grayson, Brandon Brown, Tyrell Zundel, and Allysa Garcia-Florez; his great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Brown, Morgan Brown, Deven Zundel Jr., Dalton Zundel, and Madison and Carsen. He is also survived by a host of other claimed grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmer Berry and Eula Berry (Vogler); in-laws, Roy & Eloise Eads; sister, Maxine Johnson; brother-in-law, Norman Gibson; his daughter, Karen Grayson; his grandson, Deven Zundel; his granddaughter, Micah Brown; and his great-granddaughter Brooklyn Brown. A special thanks to Enhabit Home Health Care and Hospice. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Kenneth 5/31/1936 - 3/14/2023Berry
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.