Bradley Scott Beseris, 58, passed away March 11, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his two children by his side. He was born the youngest of three boys in Pocatello, Idaho, on January 21, 1963, to Hope (Moore) Spitz and George Beseris. Brad lived in Idaho Falls most of his life and graduated from Skyline High School in 1981. He studied to be a machinist at Idaho State University and later completed a four-year apprenticeship to become an industrial mechanic at Idaho National Laboratory for 35 years. He was listed as the number one member on the union's roster when he retired on January 25, 2018. Brad enjoyed fixing small motors and helping others with their mechanical needs. One of Brad's favorite past times as a young child was riding motorcycles with his grandfather, Rex Moore. He passed his love of riding motorcycles onto both of his children and his grandson, Kaidyn. Brad had a life-time love for the Los Angeles Rams and loved watching his son, Scott, play semi-pro football for the Idaho Falls Mustangs. He never missed a game. Brad was always the life of the party, the fun guy, the favorite uncle, and always made friends with everyone he met. Brad is survived by the light of his life, his grandson, Kaidyn; his children, Kaleigh (Mike) Peterson and Scott (Hailey) Beseris; mother, Hope (Don) Spitz; father, George (Dawn) Beseris; brothers, Tim (Terri) Beseris and Mark (Janet) Beseris; step-brothers, Don Maiers and Dean (Amy) Megason; step-sister, Patti (John) Megason; granddaughters, Bailey, Bree and Boston; and his many nieces and nephews, whom loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex and Leona Moore and Tom Beseris; step-father, Don Spitz; and step-mother, Cora (Dawn) Beseris. Those who knew Brad would not expect anything different than his wish for a celebration. A celebration of life will be held for Brad on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at The Zone Sports Grill, 1505 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brad 1/21/1963 - 3/11/2021Beseris
