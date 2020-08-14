Betz Terry Lynn Betz Terry Lynn Betz, 74, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Terry was born May 21st, 1946 in San Diego, California to Thomas and Marva Betz. When he was 10 years old Terry moved to Newport, Washington where he attended school until the family moved to Sunnyside, Washington his freshman year. Terry graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1964. After graduation, Terry joined the Navy where he was a machinist on a submarine. While stationed at the Naval Reactor Facilities in eastern Idaho he met the love of his life, Claudia Lott in 1967. They were later married. After completing 6 years in the Navy, Terry returned to eastern Idaho and began his 35 career at the Idaho National Laboratory. Terry held positions in operations, management and training during his career. Terry started his career in the mailroom and it ended with him being one of the Country's recognized experts in Nuclear Safety Training and the Systematic Approach to Training. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, attending college football games, and spending time in Newport, Washington, a place he considered the most beautiful place on earth. Terry especially enjoyed coaching and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. During his retirement years, Terry spent endless hours next to the softball and baseball diamonds supporting his grandson, Rylan, and granddaughter, Ashlyn, as they played ball.Terry was an amazing father but an even better grandfather. His grandchildren were his world, the love and support he showed them could not be matched. Terry had the brain of an engineer, but dreamed of being a poet. His kindness, loyalty, integrity and especially his sense of humor will be greatly missed. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marva Betz and his sister Joice Betz. Terry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Claudia Betz of Blackfoot, ID, his son Rob Betz of Boise, ID, his daughter Terra (Zachary) Saxton of Blackfoot, ID, his grandson Rylan Saxton and granddaughter Ashlyn Saxton; two brothers Bill (Gail) Betz of Newport, Washington, Mark (Candy) Betz of Newport Washington; two sisters Nancy (Dan) O'Neill of Florence, Oregon and Wendy Clawdus of Belfair Washington. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, ID. The family will meet with friends an hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.