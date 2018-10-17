Tracie Lynn Blattner passed on October 14, 2018 at the Blattner Family Hunting Camp.
Tracie was born March 29, 1955 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Clyde and Rubie Beverland. Tracie was the 5th of 6 children.
Tracie married the love of her life on August 7, 1976, Garth Blattner. Tracie loved her children, grandchildren, and her four legged child Roxie. Garth and Tracie loved family, racing horses, camping, hunting, and being together. Tracie worked and retired as a Security Inspector of 27 years from the INL.
Tracie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Garth Blattner; daughters, Tisa Cudmore and Leslie (Trevor) Berrett; sons, Mike (Bettina) Blattner and Stan (Carolyn) Blattner; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters, Sheila, Pennie, and Jo Ellen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Rubie Beverland; sister, Teresa and brother, Terrell.
Viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018 and funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco, Idaho.