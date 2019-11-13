Stanley "Stan" Paul Bickel, 85, passed away in his Ammon home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Stan was born January 6, 1934, in a farm house near Northfield, Minnesota. Northfield was made famous by a Jesse James bank raid in 1876. In high school, Stan was active in the FFA, and especially the basketball team. Stan spent two years in the Army as a surveyor in a field artillery unit at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He then attended the Dunwoody Industrial Institution in Minneapolis on the G.I. Bill, and in 1958, he got a job with the Idaho Transportation Department. He always claimed that for 32 years he had the best job in Idaho. He'll never forget his fun and fabulous co-workers and supervisors. Stan was a "gun nut" all his life. He loved benchrest shooting and was always trying to get that 5-shot, one hole group at 100 yards. In the winter, he refinished gun stocks and did "drug store" gunsmithing. He was an NRA member since 1953. In 1968, Stan married a widow, Noel Hillman. They never had any children together, but Noel had a daughter, Karen, and a son, Chuck. So he now has many grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren he calls his own; siblings, nieces, and nephews who will be missing him. Noel passed away March 6, 2010, but not before they spent 42 wonderful years together, hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. After Noel's death, Stan met some very kind and loving people. He would like to give a final hug to Rachel, Misty, Holly, Anna, Michelle, Gaylene, and especially, Vickie. The three people Stan admired the most in his lifetime were Winston Churchill, FDR, and Hank Williams. Even in his 80s, Stan could be found in a karaoke bar trying to sing like Hank. Stan was a lifetime member of the Moravian Church in Northfield, Minnesota. He never worried about going to Heaven, because most of the time he said he was already there. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Shelley Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stanley 1/6/1934 - 11/9/2019Paul Bickel