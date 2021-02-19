Born Emma Ann Neeley added Bigelow to her name when she married Richard C Bigelow on September 26, 1947.Ann had a long career in School District #91, first as an elementary school teacher, then as an elementary school psychologist. After retirement Ann and Richard split their time between working in the native schools in Alaska, first in St. Michael then in Gambel on St. Lawrence Island and the cabin in Island Park, Idaho. Ann is preceded in death by Richard, her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her three children. They are Margaret Johnson (Mike), Richard Neeley Bigelow (Tracy) and Jean Marie Bigelow. Ann has 7 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren She is lovingly known as G-Gma, a very competitive game player and BYU Cougars fan. Ann was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many diverse callings with dignity and determination. Ann died due her body being worn out from a life-time of work and learning. Until the last day of her life, she read books on her iPad Kindle app. Our many thanks go to the Staff at Sunrise Assisted Living, the Solstice Hospice nurses and her kind Branch members who loved her and looked out for her. Funeral services will be held at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, located at 4670 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The service will also be broadcast by Zoom. For the full obituary and to access the Zoom instructions, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/emma-ann-neeley-bigelow/ Emma 9/17/1924 - 2/12/2021Ann Bigelow
