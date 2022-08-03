Arlo Billman, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice and his loving family. Arlo was born June 19, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho, to William H Billman and Josephine Louise Jensen Billman. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. He ran track and was involved with student government. His dad trained him in mechanics and he gained experience working for Smith Chevrolet. He attended vocation school, Ricks College, and Brigham Young University. After high school, in June of 1960, Arlo was called to serve a mission to Sweden where he served for three years. After returning home in 1963, he met and later married Barbara Carol Shaw on August 22, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children, Lynn, Bob, Carolanne, John, and Trina. Arlo and Barbara made their home in Idaho Falls where Arlo worked as an insurance adjuster for Allied Insurance Company for 34 years. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions throughout the years. He especially loved home teaching and serving as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. After retirement in 2005, he and Barbara served in the Nauvoo, Illinois mission. He enjoyed rebuilding engines, woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and traveling the world. He and Barbara traveled to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, South America, Guatemala, Mexico, and more. They loved learning about the world and its history. Arlo is survived by his son, A. Lynn (Brenda) Billman of Ucon, ID; son, Bob (Janna) Billman of Idaho Falls; daughter, Carolanne (Blaine) Miller of Jerome, ID; son, John Billman of Idaho Falls; daughter, Trina (Allan) Landon of Ammon, ID; 22 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Billman; sisters, May and Illa Sue Billman; brothers, Ray, Reed, and Jerry Billman; great grandsons, Daxton Ray and Breaden Levi; and great granddaughter, Bralynn Ann. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Orvin Ward, 6925 North 15th East. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Arlo 6/19/1940 - 7/31/2022Billman
