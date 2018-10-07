Paul Felt Bills 57, of Idaho Falls, passed away Oct. 4, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Paul was born Feb. 14, 1961, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Robert and Maurine Felt Bills. He grew up pampered by five older siblings and parents who loved and supported him in all his endeavors.
Paul attended school at Skyline High School for two years, excelling in tennis and basketball, and his junior and senior year, he went to Bonneville High School, graduating in 1979.
On Jan. 31, 1987, Paul married the love of his life, Vicki Jan Boarder, in Jackson Wyoming, surrounded by friends and family. Paul and Jan made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Paul worked as a quality assurance inspector at INL.
Paul enjoyed all sports, but his favorite in the spring was college basketball March Madness when he and his son, Jordan, would travel to see many college teams play tournament ball!
Paul is survived by his loving son, Jordan Bills, of Boise, Idaho; sisters: Anne Griggs, of St. George, Utah; Margo (Randy) Johnson, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Janet (Mark) Sorensen, of St. George, Utah; and brother, Preston C Bills, of Ucon, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by loving wife, Jan Bills; parents; and sister Mary Malolo.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., with David Rocknak officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.