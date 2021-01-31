Douglas Bingham, 79, of Canyon, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. Memorial services were held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8400 Hunsley Road in Canyon. Arrangements were by Brooks Funeral Directors. Douglas was born on April 10, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Norman and Bernice Johnson Bingham. He grew up in Idaho Falls on a potato farm and mink ranch. Shortly after a three year church mission to Sweden where he became fluent in Swedish, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathie James, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 31, 1963. Douglas received his Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D. in Zoology from Brigham Young University. Douglas and Kathie moved to Canyon in 1970 where he was a full professor at West Texas State University. He taught for 21 years, was the Department Head for 21 years, and finished out his career as Associate Dean of Agriculture, Nursing, and Natural Sciences. He was an advisor for TriBeta Biological Society and also advised premedical students for many years. Douglas was a member of the American Association of Microbiology. He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as Branch President, Bishop, and Stake High Counselor. Douglas was a master gardener, loved to play racquetball and handball, enjoyed hunting and the outdoors and especially loved Apple computers. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sharlyn. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kathie Bingham, of Canyon; his children, Macquel Smith and husband, Jim of Houston, Scott Bingham and wife, Teri of Canyon, and Amberlee Bingham of Pampa; eight grandchildren, Rachel Bunderson (Ken), Allison Cox (Ethan), Hannah Dunford (Jordan), Katherine Botta (Moroni), Melissa Smith, and Ben, Jake, and Zane Bingham; two great grandchildren, Jimmy Botta and John Dunford; brother, Dennis Bingham (Janice) of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Keila Poulson (Dennis) of Idaho Falls, ID; and his beloved dog, Pip. The family suggests memorial be to the WTAMU Foundation, PO Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79016. Douglas 4/10/1941 - 1/4/2021Bingham