Fay Lavell Bingham, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away surrounded by family on Janurary 16, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fay was born March 28, 1934 in Burley, Idaho to Elmer Bingham and Ruby (Jardine) Bingham. He was born the baby of 4 boys, Winston, Cliff, Paul, and then Fay. On June 24, 1955 he married the love of his life and best friend, Joyce Pearson Bingham. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage, memories, and adventures together. Fay and Joyce have 3 children, Mike (Melissa, their third daughter) Bingham, Rani (Paul) Spannknebel, and Casey (Mitch) Whitmill. Followed by 8 grandchildren, Rachel (Chris) Norman, Brandon K. Nielson, Amy (Kody) Walker, Lyndsi (Taylor) Morrow, Connie (Tyler) Hobbs, Jason (Amanda) Struhs, Dalton (Tiela) Nord, and Jordan Nord. As well as, 16 great-grandchildren. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of his life and his pride and joy. He served 6 months in the Army National Guard at Camp Irwin which was located in the Mojave Dessert in California. This was followed by another 2 years of service where Fay was stationed in Rexburg, Idaho. Fay grew up working in the family business that started as a Maytag appliance dealer and later expanded into a furniture and appliance store, Bingham & Sons, located in Rexburg, Idaho. Fay went on to own and operate Bingham & Sons, until his retirement. Mike and Melissa (third generation) continue to currently operate the business to this day. He enjoyed camping, fishing, tinkering in his shop, gardening, and caring for his home and yard. All of which were enjoyed with his family. He is survived by his wife (Joyce), their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Fay was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. Private family services will be held Monday, January 21st, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Following the services friends are welcome to visit with family at the Sugar City Stake Center at 12:30 p.m.. Interment will in the Sugar City Cemetery with Military Rites. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Fay 3/28/1934 - 1/16/2015Lavell Bingham