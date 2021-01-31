Kathie Bingham, 78, of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The family will hold an open house to receive friends on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at #4 Mulligan Circle in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Kathie was born on January 23, 1943 in Ritzville, Washington to Donovan and Jeanne (Rosenoff) James. She graduated from Bonneville High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Bingham, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 31, 1963. They moved to Canyon in 1970 where they were founding members and very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Douglas preceded her in death on January 4, 2021. Kathie worked for many years at WTAMU as the Dean's secretary for Agriculture, Nursing, and Natural Sciences. She enjoyed being an active member of the women's philanthropic organization, PEO. She loved to cook and was an amazing cake decorator. Kathie enjoyed her family, was a wonderful mom and a very loved GG. Her grandchildren will cherish their personal relationships and time with her. Kathie is survived by her children, Macquel Smith and husband, Jim of Houston, Scott Bingham and wife, Teri of Canyon; and Amberlee Bingham of Pampa; eight grandchildren, Rachel Bunderson (Ken), Allison Cox (Ethan), Hannah Dunford (Jordan), Katherine Botta (Moroni), Melissa Smith, and Ben, Jake, and Zane Bingham; two great grandchildren, Jimmy Botta and John Dunford; four sisters, Carol Johnson, Melanie Henninger, Kim James, and Cindy Lacey; and a brother, Doug James. The family suggests memorial be to the P.E.O Foundation (website:https://donations.peointernational.org/) Fund Name: Tulsa Petit Woolley Memorial Scholarship Fund. Kathie 1/23/1943 - 1/27/2021Bingham