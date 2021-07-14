Stephanie Kunz Bingham, 31, of Pingree, passed away July 9, 2021 in Springfield, Idaho. Stephanie will forever be missed by her husband Kade Bingham, formerly of Terreton. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center, 740 W 100 N. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary can be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Stephanie 9/20/1989 - 7/9/2021Kunz Bingham