William Paul Bingham “Bill”, 76, of Rexburg Idaho, passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at The Auberge of Vintage Lakes Memory Care Facility, in Houston, Texas, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for almost 5 years. Bill was born in Rexburg, Idaho on June 12th, 1946 to Sarah Margaret and William Clifford Bingham. After graduating from Madison High School in 1964, he served a church building mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to Scottsdale Arizona. Throughout his life, he continued to serve in many ward and stake callings. Bill met Janice Clark at a church social. Bill always said from the moment he met her, Janice was the girl he wanted to marry. Janice said Bill was an acquired taste. They were married the Idaho Falls Temple on June 17th, 1966. They have had fifty-six years together on their path to eternity. When they married, the Vietnam war was in full swing. Bill felt strongly about serving his country. In October 1966, he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Hull Technician and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Hancock, CVA-19 based in San Francisco, California. During his enlistment, he completed three Western Pacific deployments to the Far East. While on his first deployment in 1967, his daughter Jill was born. When his four-year enlistment finished in 1970, Bill and Janice returned to Idaho to be near family. Bill found work as a welder and machinist. In April of 1970, a son, William David Bingham, was born. He only lived for four days, due to a heart defect. In this tragedy, they found strength in each other and in the Lord, which brought them closer together. In August of 1971, he and Janice welcomed their second son Christopher into the world. Bill and Janice shared a love of music. It was Bill’s dream to own a recording studio. Bill and Janice built and operated “Bingham Recording”, out of their home in Shelley, Idaho. They produced many recordings and Bill was surprised at the variety of requests for the use of his studio and talents. Their entire family became involved in helping with musical programs and recordings for many in their community. As a family, they also enjoyed camping, fishing and family outings, making lifetime memories. To improve himself, Bill went to night school and obtained a associates degree in Industrial Technology from Ricks College, now known as BYU-Idaho. This led him to a job as an instructor of Manufacturing Technology at the Eastern Idaho Vocational Technology School in Idaho Falls. In December of 1984, Bill and Janice decided to re-enter military service. He enlisted back into the Navy to service his country again. He re-entered service as a Hull Technician and later in his career changed his job classification to become a Damage Controlman. For the next 16 years, Bill and Janice served in various duty stations in the San Diego California area with sea duty assignments at Naval Base Point Loma, which was a Submarine base. Bill was assigned to multiple ships during this time, the USS Dixon, AS-37, the USS McKee, AS-41 and the USS Jason, AR-8. He also served in shore duty commands of Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and Naval Station San Diego. Throughout his service he completed many technical and special skills training courses. In his work, he also received many personal medals and unit award commendations. Bill was most proud of his achievements in his qualification as a welder on Nuclear Submarines, and as an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist. San Diego was a runner’s town. Bill enjoyed running during his lunch break with views of the San Diego Bay and city skyline along his path at Point Loma. He also completed a 10k run every month for many years. In October of 2001, Bill retired from the Navy and started his own business as a handyman who maintained a fleet of homes for a property manager in San Diego. After a time with his own business, Bill was employed with Scripps Memorial Hospital as a Facilities Maintenance Technician, in La Jolla, California. He worked for Scripps over six years before he and Janice decided to move to Houston near his daughter and her family. There, Bill resumed work as a Hospital Facilities Technician, at St Luke’s Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas. In 2010, Bill fully retired and kept up with his lifelong hobby of woodworking and spending days in his shop. He loved feeling the warmth of wood shavings against his hands as he turned pens on his lathe. Bill kept a display box of pens he made, but he never intended his hobby to be a business. He received great happiness when he opened the box and said “Pick One”, as he gave them to others. Bill loved music. His passion and joy for sharing music was contagious to everyone he knew or newly met. He provided concerts to family and friends with his vast collection of vinyl records from all music genres. As he was winding up his concerts, loving every song, he would say “…. just one more song.” Music spoke to his soul. Bill’s love for music was with him to the end of his life. When his Alzheimer’s became most pronounced, he would still respond to music and nod his head in approval when one of his favorite groups was played for him. More than anything else he did, Bill is best known for his loving adoration, devotion and loyalty to his wife Janice. Janice was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis over 50 years ago. He never let her condition keep them from a life well lived full of experiences, travel and adventures. We will always remember his broad smile and his hearty laugh. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Clifford Bingham and Sarah Margaret Phillips Bingham, brother Ralph Cliff Bingham and infant son William David Bingham. Bill is survived by his wife, Janice Clark Bingham, daughter Jill Bingham DeRitter and husband Brian, grandchildren Jasmine DeRitter Semones and husband Evan, and Daniel DeRitter, all of Houston Texas. He is also survived by his son, Christopher C Bingham and wife Virginia, grandchildren Jack and Kate in Memphis Tennessee and one sister, DiAnne Bingham Casperson and husband Quentin Casperson of Logan Utah. Our family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of The Auberge of Vintage Lakes Memory Care facility where Bill lived for the past two years. We also convey with our sincere gratitude for the Horizon Hospice care team while he was in Hospice care at the end of his life here. A celebration of his life will occur in Houston Texas at a later date with future interment to be at the Sugar City Cemetery, in Sugar City, Idaho. William Paul Bingham
