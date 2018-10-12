Brian Birch
Brian David Birch, 55, formerly of Rexburg, Idaho, died suddenly at his home in Idaho Falls with his son close by.
He was born April 9, 1963, to Gerald Oliver and LaRae Brown Birch.
Brian graduated from Madison High School in 1981, where he excelled in sports and making lots of friends. He was also an accomplished musician and continued to be moved and influenced by music his whole life.
Brian was married to Marlys Ann Lauder, during which time they had a son. Brian and Marlys later divorced but remained close friends. Brian was a loving father, great friend and will be sorely missed by many.
He is survived by his son, Dallin Birch; his mother, LaRae Birch; his sister, Lisa (Ben) Jones; and his brother Mike (Angie) Birch. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Birch, and brother Darrin Birch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.