Lawrence Keith Birch died on January 22nd, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully in his home while surrounded by all of his loved ones. He was born April 21st, 1945 in Shelton, Washington to Kenneth North and Leona Adeline Gresham Birch. He spent his childhood in Lima, Montana and St. Anthony, Idaho. While in Montana, he enjoyed exploring the Union Pacific Railroad and fly fishing with his grandfather. Keith graduated from South Fremont High School with the class of 1963. Keith married his sweetheart, Susan Schaat on November 26th, 1966. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Keith earned his bachelor's degree from Idaho State University and then furthered his education at Clemson University. He had a successful and noble career with the U.S. Forest Service, fighting forest fires and providing natural disaster relief throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. He began his career swinging a pick and digging lines to contain fire, but as a result of his dedication and work ethic, he later earned the positions of Fire Management Officer and Incident Commander of his own fire team. Throughout his life, Keith cherished the opportunity to serve in several capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Among his favorites were serving in the Young Single Adult Branch and as an ordinance worker in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Upon retirement, he spent his time reading, painting, and being a devout supporter of his nine grandchildren at football games, music recitals, gymnastics meets, soccer games, and everything in between. He cherished his family and friends and made every effort to bring joy to those around him. His kind heart and quick wit will be missed by all. Keith is preceded in death by his son, Taggart Leigh Birch, his parents, Kenneth North and Leona Adeline (Gresham) Birch, his brother, Kenneth Gresham Birch, his sister, Marva Kay (Birch) Oakey, and his grandson, Braxton Jay Birch. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schaat Birch, his brothers-in-law, Gerald Oakey and Larry (Betty) Schaat, his children, Dustin Scott (Wendi) Birch, Brody Jon (Amanda) Birch, and Barton (Jill) Birch, his nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 29th at 11am. There will be a visitation Friday night from 6:30 to 8pm and again Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the funeral. All services will be at the Driggs Stake Center. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com Lawrence 4/21/1945 - 1/22/2022Keith Birch