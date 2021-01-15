Bird Cherlyn Rose Bird On Monday, January 11, 2021, Cherlyn Rose Bird, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, at the age of 76, went to be with her Savior and Lord. Cherlyn was born on December 13, 1944, in Malad, Idaho, to Verlo Willard Rose and Leah Hess Rose. She spent her childhood in Malad and later graduated from Blackfoot High School. Soon after graduation, on June 1, 1963, she married Tom Bird in Blackfoot, Idaho. They were blessed with three children: Douglas, Dayna, and Bryan. Cherlyn and Tom established their home in Idaho Falls where she made lifelong friends and enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Cherlyn was an avid traveler; she loved to learn and explore new cultures. She was known for her hotcakes and to never let you leave her home without a full stomach and snacks for the road. Cherlyn found incredible fulfillment in her role as "grandma" to her 9 grandchildren. She instilled in her grandchildren a love for family, togetherness, and creating memories with the grandkids was one of her favorite activities. She loved fiercely and will be remembered as the heart of her family. She is deeply missed. Cherlyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tom; children, Douglas (Kris) Bird, Dayna (Robert) Crose, and Bryan Bird; sister, Myrna (Brent) Williams; brother, Jay (Joni) Rose; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlo and Leah; and her sisters, Verla Rae Monson and Janice Evans. Services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 785 1st Street. There will be visitation time starting at 12:00 p.m prior to the 1:00 p.m. service. Graveside service will immediately follow at Taylor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Benevolence Fund designated to support families in need at www.calvaryidahofalls.org/give/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.