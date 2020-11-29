James Erron Bird, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 23, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Solace Hospice. James was born March 25, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Warren Alvin Bird and Rozella Ruth Cook. He grew up in Milo and attended Rigby Elementary for grades 1 through 6, and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1956. He also attended Ricks College, Idaho State University, and Brigham Young University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, and a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling and Administration. On August 18, 1960, he married the love of his life, Eva Shirlene Bodily, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born six children: Terri Lyn, Scott E, Brett Warren, Brian Dean, Karen Shirlene, and Lisa Ranae. James and Shirlene made their home in Milo where James farmed with his father for three years, furthering his education and graduating from BYU. He taught school at Lincoln and Ammon elementary schools, and was a Principal at Iona Elementary, Cloverdale, and Ucon for a total of 22 years. James was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a missionary for the California Mission for two years. He served in many church positions including: Elder's Quorum President, Scout Master, Young Men President, Bishop (twice), High Councilor, and numerous other callings. James and his wife served as Church Education System (CES) missionaries for 18 months in Poland. They also served for almost 12 years in the Family History Center in Idaho Falls. James served as head negotiator for the East Bonneville Education Association and later as President. He also was on the Iona Cemetery Board. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, snowmobiling, and horseback riding in the beautiful back country of Idaho. He also loved playing basketball and softball. He was a highly successful underhand fastpitch softball pitcher for Idaho Falls Tire and Battery in the city league program. James participated in Senior Olympics basketball in St. George, Utah, and played against teams from Germany, Russia, South America, and the United States, making the Final Four one year. James never met anyone with whom he didn't end up being a friend. He had a zest for life and loved to have fun-a trait he passed on to his family. He loved to tease and joke with people. He was a great husband, dad, and granddad. James is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Shirlene; six children, Terri (Chris) Beesley, Scott (Tonya) Bird, Brett (Marilee) Bird, Brian (Becky, deceased) Bird, Karen Bird Stephens, Lisa (DeLon) Walker; 28 grandchildren and 10 1/2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lewis (Kathleen) Bird of Ucon, ID; sisters, Nell (John) Andersen, of Ammon, ID, Lu (Ted) Berrett, of Coltman, ID, Naoma (Jim) Gazdik of Springville, UT; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Bird of Idaho Falls, and Phoebe Bird of Tendoy, ID; and brother-in-law, Lyle Farnes of Shelley, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Rozella (Cook) Bird; his brothers, Alvin (Shirley) Bird, and Leroy (Phoebe) Bird; his sisters, Luella (Dick) Ricks, and Alice (Lyle) Farnes; and infant sisters, Martha Ruth and Anna Marie. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves officiating. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. The services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 3/25/1938 - 11/23/2020Erron Bird
