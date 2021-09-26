Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lola Mae Bird, 84, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away on September 22, 2021 at Homestead Senior Living, with her loving family and friends by her side. Lola Mae was born January, 6, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William Grant Ovard and Eva Mariam Davis Ovard. She grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On October 1, 1960 she married Merlin Wallace Bird. To this union came two children, Luwana and Todd Merlin. They were sealed in the temple on Saturday, September 28, 2014. What a feeling of love and peace. Merlin and Lola Mae made their home in Rexburg, Idaho. Lola Mae loved being a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She provided tender loving care to many. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various positions throughout the church including, primary chorister, counselor in the primary, Stake Mutual Chorister, nursery leader, Beehive Leader, Relief Society Teacher and many others. She always held some position in church. It brought her great joy being active in church. She loved to travel and camp out. She enjoyed drives with her husband, spending time being with him and enjoying our beautiful world. Lola Mae loved her family and doted over her 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Lola Mae is survived by her daughter, Luwana (Judd), son, Todd Merlin (Shela), grandchildren; Tysen (Alex), Brianne, and Nikolas; great-grandchildren, Novienne, Talaiyana, Brindlelynn, and Brekaylee Mae, as well as extended great-grandchildren; Jada, Zane, Kaena, Audric, and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Merlin Bird, who passed away on September 6, 2013. Funeral services start at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Park Street Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at the Park Street Chapel. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Lola 1/6/1937 - 9/22/2021Mae Bird