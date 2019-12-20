Max William Bird, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2019, at his home. Max was born February 21, 1951, in Jerome, Idaho, to Howard C. Bird and Wilma Marie Johnson Bird. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and Firth, Idaho and graduated from Firth High School. Max also attended Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music as well as Idaho State University. On December 15, 1970, he married Sandra Louise Compton Bird at Calvary Bible Chapel in Blackfoot, Idaho. Max and Sandy made their home in Idaho Falls, where Max worked as a salesperson for Bonneville Industrial Supply Company. Max was a member of Watersprings Church. He enjoyed sharing his musical talent with others and had a quiet strength that touched many lives. He lived his entire life in the service of others and his God. Max is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shannon (Brad) Troyer of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Michelle (Greg) Hartman of Lexington, VA; son, Jonathan (Leah) Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Stephanie Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Tom (Cherlyn) Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Gail (Leona) Bird of Shelley, ID; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Carl Bird. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, with Pastor Gordon Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Max 2/21/1951 - 12/17/2019William Bird